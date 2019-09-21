Could this possibly be the worst IRL team ever?

STICKING TOGETHER: The 1946 Moulders' Senior Rugby League side from the Ipswich Railway Workshops.

SEPTEMBER means football finals. Expectations are high for teams that have been up the top all year and fans of these teams are cautiously optimistic.

But for everyone else, it's just another wasted year and the fresh promise of next season cannot come soon enough.

In the 1940s a rugby league side from the Ipswich Railway Workshops experienced the highs and lows that are all too familiar to football fans at this time of year.

In 1944 the Moulders Shop fielded a side in the Ipswich Rugby League Juniors competition.

Success was instant.

The side dominated the competition and achieved back-to-back wins in both the 1944 and 1945 grand finals.

The team's performance was so impressive that for the 1946 season, the Moulders applied to the IRL to play in the Seniors.

Oh, how the mighty would fall.

Accepted into the Seniors and facing teams such as Tivoli, Swifts, West End, CYMS (Catholic Young Men's Society) and Laidley, Moulders suddenly found themselves uncompetitive, taking out the 1946 wooden spoon without a win or even a draw all season.

The Moulders again played in the Seniors for the 1947 season and hopes were high when they beat the reigning premiers, West End, with a score of 14-11 in a trial match under lights at the North Ipswich Reserve.

But for all the pre-season optimism, the Moulders (also known as the Maroons) started 1947 much like they'd ended the previous season - anchored to the bottom. Halfway through 1947 the team got their first ever premiership points in an 11-all draw against West End. Ultimately, however, it would be another winless season.

I've always subscribed to the belief that there's a certain romance supporting a rubbish football team - it's good character building.

But in 1948 the IRL top brass, who were obviously not romantics, kicked the Moulders out of the Seniors.

Their only crime, being one of the worst sides to have ever played in the history of the IRL competitions.

So, take heart my fellow football fanatics; even if you support the worst team in the league, there's a good chance they'll at least be there to let you down again in the future.

Remember, there's always next year...unless you're a Moulders supporter, that is.