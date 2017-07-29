Could this be the crankiest pug around?

MEET Pig. He's probably the grumpiest pug there is, and he's not one for sharing toys with other dogs.

His eyes are super bulgy which accentuates his constant temper-tantrum state, but after landing himself in a full body cast he finally learns his lesson to not be so selfish.

If you didn't already love pugs, then you're about to after reading this Aaron Blabey classic.

Get it for just $2.30 with today's paper as part of our Great Australian Storybook Collection.

There are 15 of the nation's favourite books to collect and the promotion ends Sunday August 6.

Grab tomorrow's Sunday Mail for your copy of The Very Cranky Bear.

Collect these:

Saturday, July 29 - Pig the Pug (QT)

Sunday, July 30 - The Very Cranky Bear (Sunday Mail)

Monday, July 31 - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (QT)

Tuesday, August 1 - This & That (QT)

Wednesday August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (QT)

Thursday, August 3 - The Magic Hat (QT)

Friday, August 4 - Pig the Fibber (QT)

Saturday, August 5 - Waltzing Matilda (QT)

Sunday, August 6 - Wombat Stew (Sunday Mail)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs.

For more information, head to www.greataussie stories.com.au