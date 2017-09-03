Could Jack the Ripper be buried in Queensland?

The grave at Toowong Cemetery believed to be that of Jack the Ripper.

HIGH on a hill in Toowong cemetery, one of the grim gravestones once bore the likeness of a notorious murderer.

It has since been desecrated but the image scratched into the sandstone memorial was that of a caped-man raising a dagger, the Courier Mail reports.

Walter Porriott, who was buried in the grave in 1952, was a convicted killer and conman, and relatives also suspect he was the monster responsible for a string of grisly, unsolved murders on the fog-shrouded streets of London; crimes so heinous that just the mention of the killer's nickname still evokes fear. Jack the Ripper.

Sydney man Steve Wilson once told me his great-grandfather Walter Porriott, buried in that desecrated grave in Toowong cemetery, "had a pathological hatred of prostitutes''.