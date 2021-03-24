‘Could have been killed’: Activists storm Bravus rail site

A mining giant has pleaded with anti-coal activists to stop using illegal attachment devices for their own safety following 'unverified claims' one activist came into contact with a work vehicle.

Bravus Mining and Resources made the plea after Frontline Action on Coal protesters disrupted construction work on its Carmichael rail corridor in Central Queensland on Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were called to the area at 6.15am following reports that a group of people were blocking an entrance at Gregory Developmental Road, Belyando.

He said police were on scene at 10.20am.

"A group of people have potentially locked themselves on a fence surrounding the facility," the police spokesman said.

He said 14 protesters had been issued traffic infringement notices for blocking access to a driveway.

The spokesman said another three protesters were being removed from equipment.

A FLAC spokesman said one activist locked herself to a concrete batching plant, while two others immobilised the company's flash-butt welder.

The spokesman said a group of supporters also blocked traffic moving up and down the rail corridor.

"The group (has) expressed serious concerns about the safety practices of (Bravus) Adani's contractors after a work ute drove into one woman and machinery was turned on while (a protester) was locked to it," he said.

A Bravus spokeswoman said the activists "could have been killed or seriously injured" when they used illegal devices to lock onto equipment near the Carmichael rail network construction site.

Frontline Action on Coal protesters at the Carmichael rail construction site. Picture: FLAC

"We have received unverified claims from activists on their social media accounts that one activist came into contact with a work vehicle and another was attached to a conveyor belt using an illegal dragon sleeve device, when the belt was energised," the spokeswoman said.

"We are working with the Queensland Police Service to investigate the claims and to manage the current protest activity.

"Activists who trespass on our construction site have no idea of the dangers of being around heavy construction equipment.

"Everyone who enters our site undertakes full safety inductions, and complies with safety procedures to ensure their own safety and that of those around them."

She said activists who entered the site illegally were putting themselves and workers in danger.

"We plead with them for their own safety to stop doing this," the spokeswoman said

"Everyone has the right to express their opinion, provided they are doing so in a way that is legal, safe and does not put themselves, our employees or community members in harm's way."

Frontline Action on Coal protesters at the Carmichael rail construction site. Picture: FLAC

A FLAC spokesman said the three women who protested on Wednesday morning came from the NSW mid north coast.

"A year ago I watched the forest I live in go up in flames, now the Coffs Coast is being hit by disaster floods," a protester at the site said.

"I saw 'permanently wet' forests burn for the first time ever. Unprecedented weather events now seem to be regular occurrences, we are living in the world climate scientists have warned us about for decades.

"It's criminal that the Carmichael coal mine is being built when climate change has already started to wreak havoc across this continent. The mine must stop here with us."

