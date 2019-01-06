Menu
Could eating a hot cross bun and driving get you arrested?

6th Jan 2019 7:25 PM

A TRUCKIE is warning others to be careful before they eat a hot cross bun and drive.

In a video posted on Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. Facebook page, co-founder Heather Jones uses a breathalyzer to demonstrate how one bite of a hot cross bun can apparently impact your blood alcohol level.

Holding a hot cross bun on a paper plate in one hand and the breathalyzer in the other, Ms Jones says: "So, this morning we found out something interesting for all you guys and girls that are going to eat hot cross buns for breakfast or for smoko.

"If you're driving a truck be really careful. 

"I'm going to blow and show you something."

Ms Jones then blows into the breathalyzer, showing in the video, a result of 0.000 BAC.

"Zeros. One mouthful of a hot cross bun..."

She takes a bite of the Easter treat and after chewing and swallowing, uses the breathalyzer again.

Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. | Facebook

The breathalyzer is shown to return a blood alcohol reading of 0.018.

"So, be really careful this Easter," Ms Jones says.

The video has gone viral with 1.6 million views, 58,500 shares and 9,100 comments.

Some of the commenters point out other foods can have this effect while others call the results "bollocks".

The WA Police Force's Media Unit was contacted for comment.

More Stories

