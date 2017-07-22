Could construction boom be coming to Ipswich?

Nearly $2 billion in construction projects planned for Ipswich.

A $2 billion construction boom could be around the corner for Ipswich.

Unpublished analysis from Regional Development Australia Ipswich and West Moreton shows there are about $1.9 billion of major construction projects planned for the region.

The analysis does not include any projects worth less than $1 million.

Separate Australian Bureau of Statistics figures also reveal Ipswich is one of Queensland's internal migration hotspots.

In the 2015-16 financial year, 17,217 people moved from other parts of Australia to the Ipswich council area and 13,882 people left.

The net gain of 3335 is one of the highest in the state, behind only Moreton Bay, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

The figures relate to movement from one area of Australia to another. They do not include population growth from births and deaths or foreign migration.

Regional Development Australia Ipswich and West Moreton chief Rees Banks said Ipswich was in a unique position in Queensland with affordable housing and easy access to other south-east cities.

"Ipswich is at the heart of the south-east corner," he said.

"It is linked with public transport and highways into Brisbane, as well as the Gold Coast and west to Toowoomba.

"Add that to such affordable housing and people are seeing Ipswich as a great option to live. And it means Ipswich is well positioned for businesses."

The massive Ipswich construction pipeline includes planned and early stage projects through to those already out for tender. They range from the $1 million Swanbank Renewable Energy and Water Management facility expansion to the massive $350 million Waterlea at Walloon housing project.

Mr Banks said the construction pipeline showed the confidence business had in the city.

Regional Australia Institute chief Jack Archer said Ipswich's affordability and proximity to Brisbane were key reasons it had become such an attractive place to live.

"The trend for growth in Ipswich reflects Australia's national growth pattern of very high growth rates on the edges of our major cities," he said.

"This trend is driven by a complex mix of housing, land availability and affordability as well as lifestyle preferences."

