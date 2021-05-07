Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A pricey fan has been recalled over concerns
A pricey fan has been recalled over concerns "live parts" could disconnect and cause electric shocking, triggering serious injury or death. Supplied image of the Tradequip Industrial Pedestal Misting Fan 650mm
News

‘Could cause death’: Pedestal fan recalled

by Erin Lyons
7th May 2021 4:35 PM

The consumer watchdog has issued an urgent recall for an industrial pedestal fan amid concerns it could cause an electric shock.

The Tradequip Industrial Pedestal Misting Fan 650mm (model 1182) was sold nationally.

Anyone who purchased it between September 19, 2016 and December 9, 2020 is urged to contact their supplier.

Product Safety warned "the user has access to live parts", and if they disconnected the fan there was a risk of electric shock that could cause serious injury or even death.

Consumers are warned to immediately stop using the product. Picture: Product Safety
Consumers are warned to immediately stop using the product. Picture: Product Safety

The fan also has a misting feature.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the product," the watchdog warned.

It is sold online nationally and also in independent retailers for upwards of $600.

According to product listings it has several features - a large water storage tank, fixed wheels, an adjustable dial control for misting volume, automatic shut-off when the tank is empty and lockable casters.

It's recommended for factory floors and workshops.

Originally published as 'Could cause death': Pedestal fan recalled

fans recall technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We saw the world differently’: MP opens up on Pisasale era

        Premium Content ‘We saw the world differently’: MP opens up on Pisasale era

        Council News Rachel Nolan said she became ‘reluctantly involved’ in the downfall of the former council when she returned from overseas

        Where the average home now costs more than $1m

        Premium Content Where the average home now costs more than $1m

        Home & Decorating Million dollar club: Where the average home now costs more than $1m

        Key Ipswich stories you might have missed

        Premium Content Key Ipswich stories you might have missed

        News Former state MP Rachel Nolan has a point when she says the city is at a vital stage...

        ‘Unique’ forum brings city’s pollies together

        Premium Content ‘Unique’ forum brings city’s pollies together

        Council News Ipswich’s elected representatives all came to the same table this week to discuss...