SALE CHAOS: Aldi’s solution for Super Buys madness

IT SOUNDS like a simple fix.

Five items in stock, five tickets handed out to those first in line. No rushing through the doors, no desperate scramble to nab a bargain.

It's a way for discount supermarket Aldi to continue the hype around their Special Buys events, without the wrath of disgruntled customers who miss out on popular products.

This week, customers threatened to boycott Aldi following their latest Special Buys chaos during a sale for Dyson vacuum cleaners where shoppers lined up from 7.30am to snap up a bargain.

During the event - and similar to past Special Buys - customers line up well in advance in the hopes of landing a product on sale. But, as with previous sales, the majority of those in the queue missed out.

Following the event on Saturday, one shopper - who wasn't quick enough to grab a Dyson - suggested a number ticketing system should be implemented to prevent disappointment in the future.

"Feeling disgusted by the behaviour of some people pushing in front of me to get a Dyson vacuum this morning after I was one of the first few in the line waiting for sometime before shops opened," she posted on the supermarkets Facebook page.

"Disappointed Aldi staff let this happen ... a number system could of prevented this."

Some shoppers claim desperate customers grab several items from the Special Buys range, leaving others empty-handed.

During Saturday's sale, some stores implemented a ticketing system, where those in the front of the line were given a number that entitled them to one product.

Basically, it was a sure way method of eliminating the rush. Because if you didn't receive a piece of paper - you weren't getting a Dyson.

"I think all Aldi stores need to adopt the ticket system for popular items as our local Carrara store did," one person posted on Facebook.

"The first few people in the line were given tickets for the unit they wanted, and another staff member handed out the items to ticket holders.

"Even though all the units were accounted for within a minute or so, there was no need for pushing, shoving, or snatching and was fair for those who had been waiting the longest."

Customers sometimes line up for hours ahead of the Special Buys sale.

So why isn't this simple method put in to place across the country?

A spokesperson for Aldi said the method is currently on enforced only by store managers, and isn't a measure forced upon each supermarket by headquarters.

"ALDI Special Buys have become very popular with shoppers and often attract large crowds," the spokesperson told news.com.au.

"On days we anticipate a high volume of customers, many of our Store Managers implement additional measures, such as ticketing systems."

Some Aldi stores have a ticketing system to ease frustration during Special Buys events, but the method isn’t mandatory.

Aldi say they have no plan on enforcing such a measure, even though Special Buys events continue to anger customers who line up for product.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our process and are looking at all considerations, including ticketing system at all stores on busy Special Buys days."