A couch was found burnt in the back of a shed in Gladstone Central last night.

QUEENSLAND FIRE and Emergency Services responded to a fire in Gladstone Central last night.

Two crews were called to Herbert St at 11pm after reports of smoke in the CBD.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews located a burnt couch in the back of a shed.

She said the fire was extinguished on arrival and crews left the scene at 11.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the fire was not suspicious and no one was charged.