Cotchin ‘hurting’ after tough family call

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin is “hurting inside” but will travel to Perth for the Tigers’ Dreamtime in the West clash with Essendon and not make an early return to Victoria to be with his sick daughter.

One of Cotchin’s daughters has been in hospital in Melbourne, with his wife Brooke posting messages on social media, then dealing with trolls as a result.

The 31-year-old premiership skipper has been in constant contact with his family from the Tigers’ current base in Sydney.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said Cotchin’s family wanted him to stay with the team and travel for Saturday’s game, and unless the situation changed, he would do that.

“At this stage, he will (make the trip to Perth),” Hardwick said on Thursday.

“Obviously, Trent’s spoken to (his wife) Brooke and ‘Kenz’ (daughter Mackenzie) as well, and look, at the moment, relatively stable, so from that point of view he’ll stay, but that can change.

“Once again, from our point of view as a club, family will always come first, and Brooke’s adamant that she wants him to stay (with the team), and Trent will make that decision if the condition changes.

“But from our point of view, he’ll be on the plane come tomorrow.”

Hardwick said Cotchin had continued to be “strong” in his leadership with the Tigers despite his personal situation.

“Knowing Trent as well as I do, he’d be hurting inside – there’s no doubt. No one likes to have a sick child, especially when you feel so far away from home,” Hardwick said.

“But Trent is very, very good at making sure everyone around him is OK. He’s such a selfless person and (it’s) what makes him a great captain and a great leader of our football club.

“Look, he’s doing it a little bit tough at the moment, but he’s continued to lead the club as we always know he would.

“So he’s very strong in his leadership, very vocal in his communication and we expect that (to) continue until something changes.”

