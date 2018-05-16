Menu
Costco site update
Business

'Costso Geeks' get ready, Ipswich store closer to opening

Emma Clarke
by
16th May 2018 2:00 PM
AFTER an anxious few months, fans of super-sized groceries are a step closer to realising their Costco Bundamba dreams.

This week eagle-eyed shoppers spied a construction fence and surveying pegs popping up on the massive vacant block at Bundamba.

The company is right on time too, with the construction start deadline previously set for this month to ensure shoppers can shop big by Christmas.

It was an anxious wait for self-confessed 'Costco Geeks' after land sat deserted for months after it was flattened ready for development in November.

A spokesperson previously  said an opening date was marked for some time between September and December.

The massive site, opposite the Puma travel centre, will cover 13,750 sq m - the equivalent of two football fields - and create 280 permanent jobs.

The on-site petrol station will include 24 bowsers with 825 car parking spaces for the main warehouse.

New drone footage taken of the site in April showed at that time it there was no development and construction was yet to begin.

"We don't have a firm date to start construction as yet, but we are hoping around the May/June time for groundbreaking," the spokesperson said at the time.

Costco was contacted for comment.

Ipswich Queensland Times

