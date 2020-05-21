Menu
LESS USAGE: Road maintenance costs have remained mostly static during the coronavirus restrictions.
Council News

COSTLY: The $68k price tag to fix just 10 roads

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
21st May 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH less cars out and about, road maintenance costs have remained mostly static, with many of the biggest money-guzzling roadways in the region going without works in recent months.

The top 10 most expensive roads in the Somerset Region so far this financial year are:

Esk Crows Nest Rd – $119,000

Atkinsons Dam Rd – $92,000

Bellthorpe Rd – $70,000

Banffs Lane – $57,000

Mt Byron Rd – $55,000

Kingaham Rd – $55,000

Larsens Rd – $55,000

Monsildale Rd – $50,000

Spring Creek Rd – $40,000

Brennan Rd – $35,000

Of these, only Atkinsons Dam Rd is bitumen, with the rest being gravel.

Esk Crows Nest Rd, Atkinsons Dam Rd, Bellthorpe Rd and Banffs Lane retain their places in the top four, with no additional costs incurred since March.

Kingaham Rd, Monsildale Rd, Larsens Rd and Brennan Rd have also gone without additional works, while Spring Creek Rd has accrued an extra $10,000 in maintenance.

With more cars getting back on the roads as restrictions relax, it’s likely road costs will continue to increase before the start of the new financial year.

road maintainence costs roadworks somerset regional council
Gatton Star

