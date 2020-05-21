COSTLY: The $68k price tag to fix just 10 roads
WITH less cars out and about, road maintenance costs have remained mostly static, with many of the biggest money-guzzling roadways in the region going without works in recent months.
The top 10 most expensive roads in the Somerset Region so far this financial year are:
Esk Crows Nest Rd – $119,000
Atkinsons Dam Rd – $92,000
Bellthorpe Rd – $70,000
Banffs Lane – $57,000
Mt Byron Rd – $55,000
Kingaham Rd – $55,000
Larsens Rd – $55,000
Monsildale Rd – $50,000
Spring Creek Rd – $40,000
Brennan Rd – $35,000
Of these, only Atkinsons Dam Rd is bitumen, with the rest being gravel.
Esk Crows Nest Rd, Atkinsons Dam Rd, Bellthorpe Rd and Banffs Lane retain their places in the top four, with no additional costs incurred since March.
Kingaham Rd, Monsildale Rd, Larsens Rd and Brennan Rd have also gone without additional works, while Spring Creek Rd has accrued an extra $10,000 in maintenance.
With more cars getting back on the roads as restrictions relax, it’s likely road costs will continue to increase before the start of the new financial year.