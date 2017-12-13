Costing more than a slab of beer, new Ipswich dog park opens

OPEN: Councillor David Pahlke and Sheila Ireland with Border Collies Bulla and Roli at the Sarah Drive Yamanto off-leash dog park.

OPEN: Councillor David Pahlke and Sheila Ireland with Border Collies Bulla and Roli at the Sarah Drive Yamanto off-leash dog park. Hayden Johnson

BUILDING the region's latest park for residents' four-legged friends cost much more than a few slabs of beer, councillor David Pahlke pointed out.

Located in an open field to minimise the barking sounds to neighbours, the long-awaited Sarah Drive off-leash dog park was opened this week.

Cr Pahlke said the construction of the $100,000 park filled a gap in services around the area.

"I've had requests for a dog park in this area for some years,” he said.

"When you think about the infrastructure that's gone in the ground all around it, the fencing, the water and the landscaping.

"You can soon see how the money gets taken up pretty quickly.”

He said it was not as simple as throwing a fence on an open field.

"A couple of cartons of beer worth on a Saturday afternoon - it's not like that at all,” he said.

The new park will host the trial of the Ipswich City Council's new dog code of conduct.

"It's to talk more about keeping your eye on the dog, being within arm's reach - it's what you would expect of someone who's going to buy a dog,” Health, Security and Community Safety Committee chairwoman Sheila Ireland said.

"It's reinforcing that message that if your dog becomes aggressive take it away and all of those sort of simple messages.”

New signage will be installed and the council will take comments about its operation.

"I hope that it gets the message out,” Cr Ireland said.

The new park is also constructed to split smaller dogs from their larger counterparts.

"The really big dogs bowl the little dogs over,” she added.

Cr Pahlke said this change had been made in the past year after feedback from the community.

He called on residents to be responsible when using the new animal infrastructure.