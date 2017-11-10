Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COSTCO: Work starts at Ipswich warehouse site

COSTCO: How the new Bundamba warehouse might look.
COSTCO: How the new Bundamba warehouse might look.
Emma Clarke
by

THIS time next year Ipswich families could be dressing their Christmas tables at Costco.

Work has started to prepare the site for the new store at Bundamba but the first customers won't be able to fill their oversize trollies until late 2018.

It is expected Ipswich families will be able to shop at the new Costco store by next Christmas which means there might be some foreign festive surprises on tables.

The good folks at Costco are responsible for importing fun and quirky stock into the country to dress festive tables like they do in America.

A six-foot high Santa or nutracker, 160 tins of cookies, bulk gingerbread and a five-pack of whole turkeys are available to buy overseas.

Costco Managing Director Patrick Noone said the warehouse would stock all the latest products from the US, including seasonal items such as Halloween and Christmas decorations.

Costco's North Lakes store opened in 2014, bringing more competition to market and driving down prices, most notably in the fuel sector.

This is commonly referred to as "the Costco effect" which has been clearly displayed at the North Lakes store.

"We will have the lowest prices and it's up to others to compete with that," Mr Noone said.

Costco will offer two types of membership: Business, worth $55 and Gold Star, worth $60.

Business members qualify by owning or operating a business while Gold Star membership is available to individuals.

The store will be open seven days a week.

The massive site, opposite the Puma travel centre, will cover 13,750 sq m - the equivalent of two football fields - and create 280 permanent jobs.

The on-site petrol station will include 24 bowers with 825 car parking spaces for the main warehouse.

Construction will take about eight months and create another 80 jobs.

Work has started on the Costco site in Bundamba.
Work has started on the Costco site in Bundamba. Rob Williams

What's in the Costco Christmas aisle

Popcorn and fruit themed gift baskets

Seven-and-a-half, nine, and 12-foot high Christmas trees

Toys and puzzles

Fresh-cut holly wreaths

Nativity scenes

Light-up teddy bears

D'Artagnans Duck Magret Breast and Duck Leg Confit

Industrial site at Bundamba where a new Costco will be built.
Industrial site at Bundamba where a new Costco will be built. Sarah Marshall

Grocery and food giants descending on Ipswich

IPSWICH consumers in the mood to buy and to eat are in luck.

New shopping centres and stores are popping up all over the city while international brands take their pick of sites in what is shaping up to be a battle of the retail giants.

A Coles supermarket and 12 speciality shops will be added to Woolworths in Karalee Shopping Centre in the new year.

When complete, the new-look centre will double the size of the suburban hotspot.

On the other side of town, American burger chain Carl's Jr Burger are setting up their grills on Brisbane Rd at West Ipswich while on the next block, a private developer is building a seafood takeaway shop.

West Ipswich isn't the only Carl's Jr Burger coming to town with another being set up beside Krispy Kreme Donuts at Redbank Plains in the coming months.

Related Items

Topics:  bundamba christmas costco karalee retail

Ipswich Queensland Times

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

External investigators probe Ipswich hospital bullying

External investigators probe Ipswich hospital bullying

External company recommends hiring 'qualified mental health staff'.

Malcolm Roberts' call to reopen Ipswich coal mine

Haenke mine operator Tony Helpin (left) with One Nation candidate Malcolm Roberts.

"It would really lift the local economy and provide a boon for jobs."

UPDATE: Three new schools for Ipswich region

New schools announced for Ipswich

URGENT RECALL: Popular 4WD ute recalled for accident hazard

FORD has issued a recall on a popular line of ute

Major car company issues recall of popular ute.

Local Partners