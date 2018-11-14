COSTCO OPENING: Latest update from company

NOVEMBER was to be Costco month in Ipswich but would-be bulk shoppers are still in the dark as to when the super-sized grocery warehouse will open.

November 29 was the originally promised opening date for the Bundamba warehouse but last month the company confirmed a delay in roadworks had pushed the opening date back to next year.

A Costco spokesperson this morning confirmed there was still no official opening date, except it would be 'early next year'.

In an email to members on October 29, Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said a delay in roadworks had pushed back the opening date.

"Although the warehouse itself is progressing well, and despite the best efforts of our contractors, we cannot open until the roadwork upgrades and related services are completed," he said.

It comes after it was revealed in September Costco would pay for a congestion-busting upgrades on the nearby highway.

The US American warehouse giant confirmed it would pay for upgrades the State Government recommended, which would include improvements to the intersection of the Ashburn Rd and Warrego Highway off-ramp intersection.

The highway intersection upgrade was to improve traffic efficiency and safety.

A Queensland Planning Department spokesperson said Costco would have to ensure all road upgrades were in place prior to the store's highly-anticipated opening.