Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Costco, new Carl's Jr Burger only months from Ipswich debut

Emma Clarke
by
6th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

THE city's newest Carl's Jr Burger is only months away from opening as the excitement for an influx of American retailers builds in Ipswich.

Construction is well underway at the Carl's Jr Burger new site at One Mile, the second in Ipswich after the Redbank Plains store opened earlier this year.

Builders are on track to finish work ahead of the grand opening scheduled in June.

Meanwhile in Bundmaba, construction of the city's first Costco store is imminent with the first customers expected to be filling their trollies by Christmas this year.

The block was flattened in November and a Costco spokesperson said an opening date was marked for some time between September and December.

Carls' Jr Burger General manager Shawn Kerr said by the time the One Mile site opened, the business would have employed close to 200 Ipswich job seekers.

He said the second quarter of the year was the original deadline but that had since been refined to June.

Outdoor and adventure specialist Anaconda will also take a place, alongside Bridgestone Tyres and a 7 Eleven in the new bulky goods  precinct on Hooper St.

Construction started in September last year after the old One Mile Hotel was demolished.

Related Items

carls jr burger costco ipswich business ipswich employment ipswich jobs
Ipswich Queensland Times
REVEALED: 'Bear' chosen to carry Google's street view camera

REVEALED: 'Bear' chosen to carry Google's street view camera

Environment STANDING at 2.5 metres tall with 15 cameras strapped to his back the trekker will carry the heavy gear through 40 Ipswich locations

  • 6th Apr 2018 2:44 PM
Home ‘too destroyed’ for fire investigators to find cause

Home ‘too destroyed’ for fire investigators to find cause

News RSPCA called to rescue chickens, ducks from house fire

Vietnam War doco by USQ lecturers nominated for three Ozzies

Vietnam War doco by USQ lecturers nominated for three Ozzies

News Film awards nomination for USQ lecturers

  • 6th Apr 2018 3:54 PM
$99 phones will offer family filter

$99 phones will offer family filter

Technology More and more schools demanding filter software on phones

Local Partners