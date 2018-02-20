Costco, new Carl's Jr Burger only months from Ipswich debut

THE city's newest Carl's Jr Burger is only months away from opening as the excitement for an influx of American retailers builds in Ipswich.

Construction is well underway at the Carl's Jr Burger new site at One Mile, the second in Ipswich after the Redbank Plains store opened earlier this year.

Builders are on track to finish work ahead of the grand opening scheduled in June.

Meanwhile in Bundmaba, construction of the city's first Costco store is imminent with the first customers expected to be filling their trollies by Christmas this year.

The block was flattened in November and a Costco spokesperson said an opening date was marked for some time between September and December.

Ipswich Costco site from the air: We take a look at how the Ipswich Costco site is coming along from the air.

Carls' Jr Burger General manager Shawn Kerr said by the time the One Mile site opened, the business would have employed close to 200 Ipswich job seekers.

He said the second quarter of the year was the original deadline but that had since been refined to June.

Outdoor and adventure specialist Anaconda will also take a place, alongside Bridgestone Tyres and a 7 Eleven in the new bulky goods precinct on Hooper St.

Construction started in September last year after the old One Mile Hotel was demolished.