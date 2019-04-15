Costco members save megabucks on fuel

SPECIAL REPORT: ONE week on from Costco Fuel's much-anticipated opening, cash-savvy punters are saving themselves a packet at the pump.

In a special QT report we compared the neighbouring five petrol stations, Puma Citiswich, and Freedom, United, and 7/11 service stations on Brisbane Rd which vary between up to 5c/L for unleaded and 13c/L for diesel.

HOW DOES COSTCO FUEL STACK UP?

Costco Fuel, Bundamba - e10: 125.7 diesel: 138.7

Puma Citiswich, Bundamba - e10: 129.7 diesel 144.9

Freedom, Ebbw Vale - e10: 129.9 diesel 149.9

7/11, Dinmore - e10: 131.7 diesel 149.9

United, Booval - e10: 129.7 diesel: 147.9

Bonus:

Caltex Diesel Stop, Bundamba - diesel: 142.9

Despite the $60 Costco membership fee the American giant comes out on top with an average saving of $3 per tank for petrol users (based on an average 50L tank) and a $9 saving for diesel users (based on an average 80L tank).

For petrol users that means it's 20 tanks before paying off the membership and saving money and seven tanks for diesel users.

How does it all work? Read the Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel here.

Janet and Dave Hines from Eastern Heights fill up at the new Costco service station. Rob Williams

Dave and Janet Hines are pleased as punch with Costco Fuel and said they cannot wait for the warehouse proper to open.

"My car takes nearly 200L so it's a good saving for me," Mr Hines said.

"Any savings is a good saving in your every day life, it means you can buy something else," Ms Hines said.

The couple, from Eastern Heights, signed up last August and have been eagerly anticipating the opening of the petrol station and warehouse.

The mystery of what Costco stock is half the fun for Ms Hines.

"You hear about people who live near North Lakes and they tell you all about what you can get - it sounds so fun," she said.

Costco Fuel's station is unmanned and the company states, in part, this is how they can afford the cheaper prices at the bowser.

Costco, Ipswich members save about 5c a litre compared to other service stations. Navarone Farrell

Although filling up may be different to what drivers are used to. Members will need to scan their card, and then a 'pre-authorisation' is made on a debit or credit card.

This means the initial amount of the transaction is bounced out of the account and then the transaction clears, similar to securing a hotel room or a hire car booking, the amount is authorised before the transaction takes place.

If the card is pre-authorised for a greater amount than needed, the money will bounce back into the account, however may take some time.

Meanwhile, speculation on the Costco Geeks Facebook page states that a recent update to the supermarket giant's website could indicate online shopping will soon be available.

The fan page hypothesises when Costco's "massive" Sydney warehouse is completed, online shopping will go live. The QT understands online shopping is "in the works" but with no firm date set.

The much anticipated opening for Ipswich's Costco is only weeks away - May 2, memberships are available on site or online.