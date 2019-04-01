Costco-loving super-mum can't wait for opening

Costco-loving super-mum can't wait for the opening day next month.

LINDA Carter may be the person most excited about Costco Bundamba's imminent opening.

"It's very exciting," said mother of eight and possibly the world's biggest Costco fan, Linda Carter.

The mother-of-eight travels out to North Lakes when she needs her fix, stocking up on Swiss Miss and several other Costco commodities.

"People ask why I love Costco so much - I love not going shopping," Ms Carter laughed.

"Flour, sugar, all those things, especially as a really busy, professional mum, I hate going grocery shopping - it's the most frustrating task.

"You make a list, you go to ALDI or Woollies and it's gone within a week if you have teenager."

Ms Carter has five children all under the age of twenty and at home and it's like feeding an army.

"We've actually only got five at home now, grocery shopping has slowed down a little bit in the last few years," she said.

"They still manage to put it all away. Everybody likes to cook and they like to bake. It is about buying - you get Coles Myer quality at ALDI prices."

Make sure you pick up a copy of Wednesday's QT, with an inside look at the store, an interview with warehouse manager Nick Weller and a first-look at some of the exclusive bargains on offer to members.