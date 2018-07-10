Costco Ipswich now hiring

COSTCO managers are looking for the first of 280 people to fill new roles at the Bundamba warehouse.

Workers are needed ahead of the Bundamba store opening at the end of the year.

The US supermarket giant proposed 280 people would be needed to run the store and near-by petrol station.

Another 80 people are needed during the construction phase that got underway earlier this year.

Costco was last month advertising for grocery and general merchandise department managers on the website.

This month positions were advertised for a food court manager, service deli department manager and meat department manager.

Careers at Costco include cashier, front-end assistant, stocker, forklift driver, receiving, gas station, maintenance, tyre centre, inventory auditor, merchandise management, member service, food service, payroll clerk, sales auditor and warehouse management.

Successful applicants need to provide excellent and superior service to members, be willing to learn new skills and work across different departments and be a team player who is flexible and can quickly adapt to change.

It is understood a membership office will open in Bundamba to help shoppers secure their cards needed to be able to shop at the store when it opens.

Costco will offer two types of membership: Business, worth $55 and Gold Star, worth $60.

Business members qualify by owning or operating a business while Gold Star membership is available to individuals.

The store will be open seven days a week.

The massive site, opposite the Puma travel centre, will cover 13,750 sq m - the equivalent of two football fields - and create 280 permanent jobs.

The on-site petrol station will include 24 bowsers with 825 car parking spaces for the main warehouse.

See Costco.com.au/careers for details.