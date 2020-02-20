Menu
Costco going online causes stir

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
20th Feb 2020 1:36 PM
Ipswich Chamber of Commerce & Industry posted to their Facebook page recently calling out Ipswich City Council for supporting Costco’s online shopping launch.

President of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Philip Bell said although the chamber was always supportive of healthy competition, he felt there was an imbalance in council supporting Costco’s online launch.

“We were actually quite surprised to see council come out so boldly and support a major large multi-corporation in the region,” Mr Bell said.

“We kind of felt a little bit aggrieved by that, and not because we don’t want other businesses like Costco to succeed but because we want some balance in the conversation.”

“It was necessary for us to emphasise that while Costco has the ability to allow consumers to order online that people would be surprised to learn that local businesses will move mountains to service their customer’s needs.”

An Ipswich City Council spokesman in a statement said that council was always supportive of local businesses.

“One of the roles of Ipswich City Council’s Ipswich First has been to promote successful people from the Ipswich business community,” he said.

“There have been many great stories to tell, right across the small, medium and large business community … from the smallest café to the big players such as Costco and Rheinmetal Australia.

“Costco has provided almost 300 jobs for Ipswich, plus significant growth, investment and opportunities for the wider Ipswich community.

“Ipswich First has also been a champion for the small business operators in Ipswich, from family-owned café/restaurant Rafter & Rose to a new farmer’s-style market in the centre of Ipswich, Clint Borghardt and his family-run Clint’s Farm Fresh Produce which sources produce locally and across the south-east.”

