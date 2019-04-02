Costco fuel coming sooner than you think

MOTORISTS could be filling up their tanks with cheaper fuel at Costco before the warehouse opens on May 2.

Costco Ipswich warehouse manager Nick Weller said they were waiting on the final ticks of approval to come through from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"We have got the gas station ready to go. The pumps are ready to pump, but we're just waiting on some final approvals from the DTMR," Mr Weller said.

"We just need the DTMR to sign off the last little bit of our traffic management plan and once we have that, we will have gas.

"It could be by the end of this week, it could be by mid next week, but hopefully within the next week or so."

There are 26 bowsers and customers will need a Costco membership to fill up.

Costco's fuel stations are pay-at-the-pump. That means that only PIN-authorised debit and credit cards are accepted for payment.

Customers must first insert their membership card followed by their bank card for pre-authorisation. This is a temporary hold placed on the funds until the actual sale amount is posted. Your bank then reverses the hold.

Payment is made prior to putting the nozzle in your car.

Mr Weller said the prices would be determined on a day-to-day basis.

"We will try to get the best possible price for the area as Costco is very competitive on fuel," he said.

"We don't have specials on fuel, it's a day-to-day basis."