Costco expected to bring cheapest fuel in state to Ipswich

IPSWICH drivers could be enjoying one of the cheapest and most competitive fuel markets in the state by the end of the year.

Costco's imminent arrival, along with the associated petrol station, in the second half of the year will be the latest in a long queue of new petrol stations in the city - and they all want to have the best value.

'The Costco effect' has already dominated fuel prices in other parts of the state, for example in North Lakes, with low prices forcing other station to drop their prices.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said Costco operated slightly differently to more traditional petrol stations.

"Costco does not follow the cycle, it pretty much just keeps its prices cheap for E10 and premium all the time," Ms Smith said.

Some developers are expecting Ipswich will become one of the most competitive fuel markets in southeast Queensland, with a number of petrol stations neighbouring, or soon to be neighbours, to Costco.

A new 7 Eleven store will open at West Ipswich in June while Ipswich City Council has received a development application for a super station and truck stop on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea.

Ipswich drivers paid among the cheapest prices in the state, the RACQ Monthly Fuel Price Report revealed.

Average ULP prices were 137.0 cpl, compared to 138.9 in Brisbane North, 137.2 in Brisbane South and 138.9 cpl on the Sunshine Coast.