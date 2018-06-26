Menu
Ipswich Costco on track for Christmas

Emma Clarke
by
26th Jun 2018 11:00 AM

AFTER months of anticipation, construction has started at Costco Bundamba.

Close to 100 tradies will work on the 13, 750sqm site with a strict deadline to have the warehouse ready by Christmas.

There will be car parking for 825 vehicles and a Costco service station for traffic visiting Citiswich and along the adjoining Ipswich Motorway, Cunningham and Warrego highways.

The $50 million construction project will create about 90 jobs and on completion, Costco will employ about 280 full-time and part-time workers when doors open.

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said the Citiswich business area cashed in on large catchment areas from Brisbane to the Western corridor as well as regional towns.

"We are delighted to be part of the strong economic growth story in South East Queensland and believe our outlet will boost economic activity and further activate Citiswich Business Park," he said.

Developer Walker Corporation Queensland general manager Peter Saba the signing was a major coup for Ipswich and the Walker Corporation as the US giant was looking at a range of sites around Brisbane.

"We believe that Costco will draw more tenants to Citiswich as the outlet will attract families and businesses from across South East Queensland," Mr Saba said.

citiswich costco bundamba cotsco ipswich business ipswich jobs
Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners