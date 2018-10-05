Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Costco at Bundamba on October 1, 2018.
Costco at Bundamba on October 1, 2018. Rob Williams
Business

Costco Bundamba opening date confirmed

Emma Clarke
by
5th Oct 2018 6:44 AM

COSTCO has confirmed the new Bundamba Warehouse will open on November 29.

It has been close to a year since Ipswich shoppers were promised their very own super-sized American grocery warehouse and now they can be filling their jumbo trollies in time for Christmas.

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone confirmed in a statement to members the Bundamba store would open right on schedule.

"It's full steam ahead at Costco this summer," Mr Noone said.

"Excitingly, we have another warehouse opening on November 29. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to better service our members in southeast Queensland."

Work started on the 13, 750sqm site in November last year and already the massive warehouse has taken shape and signs have been added to the building and the near-by petrol station.

It is expected the petrol station will open before the warehouse.

Jobs such as meat-wrappers and bakery sanitisers are on the wanted list as are positions for bakery forklift drivers, stockists, petrol station attendants, tyre sales assistants, food court attendants, service deli assistants, rotisserie staff, merchandise stockers, front-end supervisors, front-end cashiers, assistants, optical managers and licensed optometrists.

Close to 300 skilled workers are needed. A spokesperson said new customers who signed up for membership before the store opened would get extra time to shop.

"Members that sign up early get extra time on that membership free of charge," the spokesperson said.

"For example, normally someone signing up in September would need to renew their membership before the end of September the following year. However if someone signed up to Ipswich today, not only could they use their membership at North Lakes or any other location right away, their membership wont be due to renew until the end of November 2019."

A membership office has been set up on Gliderway St at Bundamba and is open from 8am-4pm while more information will be available at the Springfield Lakes State School Spring Fair on October 14.

Until today, $60 Gold Star membership and $55 Business memberships will be available at Costco's Ipswich Central pop up kiosk.

Related Items

costco costco bundamba ipswich business ipswich jobs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    OPINION: Countless failed projects a blight on Ipswich

    OPINION: Countless failed projects a blight on Ipswich

    Opinion The connector between most of the projects is Ipswich City Council.

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
    Oh baby! How Ipswich women are growing our population

    premium_icon Oh baby! How Ipswich women are growing our population

    News How regional women hold Australia's future in their wombs

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:45 AM
    Queenslanders 'will pay' waste levy because of Ipswich: LNP

    premium_icon Queenslanders 'will pay' waste levy because of Ipswich: LNP

    Politics The committee examining the Waste Levy Bill visited North Ipswich

    Cop left for dead now stable but needs intensive treatment

    premium_icon Cop left for dead now stable but needs intensive treatment

    Crime THE police officer fighting for life is showing signs of improvement

    Local Partners