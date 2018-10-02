Menu
Costco close to completion
Business

Costco Bundamba is only weeks away from opening

Emma Clarke
by
2nd Oct 2018 1:00 PM
COSTCO Bundamba is only weeks away from opening.

It is expected the company is close to confirming an opening date, which has previously been promised for November.

Work started on the 13, 750sqm site in November last year and already the massive warehouse has taken shape and signs have been added to the building and the near-by petrol station.

Jobs such as meat-wrappers and bakery sanitisers are on the wanted list as are positions for bakery forklift drivers, stockists, petrol station attendants, tyre sales assistants, food court attendants, service deli assistants, rotisserie staff, merchandise stockers, front-end supervisors, front-end cashiers, assistants, optical managers and licensed optometrists.

Close to 300 skilled workers are needed. A spokesperson said new customers who signed up for membership before the store opened would get extra time to shop.

Costco at Bundamba on October 1, 2018.
Costco at Bundamba on October 1, 2018. Rob Williams

"Members that sign up early get extra time on that membership free of charge," the spokesperson said.

"For example, normally someone signing up in September would need to renew their membership before the end of September the following year. However if someone signed up to Ipswich today, not only could they use their membership at North Lakes or any other location right away, their membership wont be due to renew until the end of November 2019."

A membership office has been set up on Gliderway St at Bundamba and is open from 8am-4pm while more information will be available at the Springfield Lakes State School Spring Fair on October 14.

From today to Friday, October 5, $60 Gold Star membership and $55 Business memberships will be available at Costco's Ipswich Central pop up kiosk.

