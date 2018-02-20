Costco Bundamba build pushing 2018 deadline

CONSTRUCTION of a massive Costco warehouse at Bundamba is ready to start, only a few months before the scheduled opening at the end of the year.

There has been no movement on the massive site at Bundamba since the block was flattened in November and with the build expected to take eight months, work would need to start by May for the store to be open by Christmas.

A Costco spokesperson said an opening date was marked for some time between September and December but a specific date had not yet been set.

The spokesperson also confirmed construction had not started at the Bundamba site and it was unclear when it would.

Ipswich City Council this week gave the green light for the giant Costco store and service station, signing off on the final approvals needed for work to start.

Ipswich Costco site from the air: We take a look at how the Ipswich Costco site is coming along from the air.

Planning, Development and Heritage Committee Chairperson Cr David Morrison said work could officially begin at the Ashburn Rd site to build the retail warehouse, which would be the equivalent in size to two football fields.

Costco first announced plans to open its second Queensland warehouse in Ipswich to much fanfare in September 2017, and has since been working on gaining relevant approvals and preparing the site for construction. "The application material indicates the location of the development in Citiswich at Bundamba suits the unique locational requirements of Costco, with excellent freeway access to a large customer base," he said.

"Of particular note is the accessibility of the site to a large regional catchment with good access to Ipswich, the western corridor of metropolitan Brisbane and regional areas further west, which is expected to grow.

"The proposed development will provide a net community benefit through investment in the local area, potentially acting as a catalyst for investment in the region, and will contribute to local employment initially through construction then long-term sustainable employment through the operational phase of the use."

Division 4 Councillor Kylie Stoneman said Costco would be a huge boost to the area as the premises would employ 330 full-time and part-time staff, open seven days a week with extended trading hours, provide 823 on-site car parking spaces, and discount petrol at its service station.

"This is a major development and a major boost to Ipswich and South East Queensland. Shoppers will come from far and wide to buy low cost merchandise for their own use or for re-sale by local businesses and suppliers," Cr Stoneman said.

The Bundamba block, opposite the Puma Travel Centre service station, was levelled in November and future work will include construction of a new road from the existing roundabout at Ashburn Rd and Hawkins Ct.

The Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning has also signed off on the Costco project, subject to conditions.

"Costco has now been given the green light to get on with the next phase of works and approvals and we look forward to the doors opening before Christmas 2018," Cr Morrison said.