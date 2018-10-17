Costco Bundamba another step closer to opening

HELICOPTERS have been called in to help finish the Costco Bundamba construction before the grand opening day next month.

On the weekend, large air-conditioner units were dropped into the massive warehouse by helicopter, as the company completes the final touches. The $50 million construction project will create about 90 jobs and on completion, Costco will employ about 280 full-time and part-time workers when doors open on November 29.

There will be car parking for 825 vehicles and a Costco service station for traffic visiting Citiswich and along the adjoining Ipswich Motorway, Cunningham and Warrego highways.

A helicopter lifts large items onto the roof of Costco at Bundamba on Sunday. Rob Williams

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone confirmed in a statement to members the Bundamba store would open right on schedule.

"It's full steam ahead at Costco this summer," Mr Noone said.

Work started on the 13, 750sqm site in November last year and already the massive warehouse has taken shape and signs have been added to the building and the near-by petrol station.

It is expected the petrol station will open before the warehouse.

Jobs such as meat-wrappers are on the wanted list as are petrol station attendants. See Costco.com.au for details.