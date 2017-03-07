Costco battle: Logan hits back at attempt to lure giant

WHO TO CHOOSE: Logan and Ipswich battling it out to win over U.S. retail giant.

IPSWICH's pitch to be the next city where Costco sets up shop has attracted attention from rival city Logan.

The U.S. discount superstore is tipped to be weighing up its options between the two south-east Queensland cities.

In a bid to prove Ipswich is the right choice, Mayor Paul Pisasale listed 12 reasons Costco would benefit from opening in Ipswich.

Now Logan Mayor Luke Smith has hit back with his own list, although he only came up with six reasons.

Cr Smith says some of the reasons listed by Cr Pisasale were "as fuzzy as the television reception people used to get for SBS back in the 1980s".

Dear Paul,

I read with great interest your sales pitch to lure Costco to your fair city (and it is a city, just like Logan).

Now, far be it from me to call out your credentials when it comes to working to achieve the best outcomes for the good people of Ipswich.

That's what we are all elected to do and you do a very effective job of it in your patch.

I admit Logan and Ipswich have plenty in common and both cities have much to look forward to.

But, on this occasion at least, I won't permit our longstanding friendship to get in the way of indulging in some old fashioned parochialism.

Some of the numbers you used about Logan to plead your case for Ipswich were about as fuzzy as the television reception people used to get for SBS back in the 1980s.

So allow me to present a crystal clear set of reasons for why Logan is in a better position to give Costco the reception it deserves:

Location, Location Location: Logan is at the centre of the rapidly growing South-East Queensland region, with access to over three million potential Costco members

People Power: Logan's population exceeds 308,000 and is expected to grow to almost half a million within 20 years

Great for Freight: The City of Logan is at the heart of a major transport corridor. We' re located on the national highway network and have easy access to airports, rail and the Port of Brisbane

We're Growing Up: In the last six months, construction of new dwellings topped 3,000 - a record for our city. In 2016 over 4700 dwellings were constructed across the city. This is a growth rate of 4.3%.

But Young at Heart: Our average age is just 33 years, not the 47 years quoted in your article

Red Tape Busters: Logan City Council is proactive, and works to fast track approvals. We recently approved a $25 million retail redevelopment in under a day.

Now, I know you listed a dozen reasons for why Costco should pick Ipswich but I believe my pitch on behalf of Logan residents and businesses presents six of the best for Costco's shopping list.

Mayor Luke Smith,

Logan City Council