Boy injured in horse accident gets boost from Berry brigade

Eight-year-old Yungaburra boy Joey Donald was transferred to Brisbane Children's Hospital after a horror horse riding accident in November last year. He is pictured with Delta Dog called Nanook.

THE plight of Yungaburra's Joey Donald moved members of Australian berry supplier Costa Group, who are dedicating their efforts in this year's Great Wheelbarrow Race to raising money for the boy.

Joey Donald has been undergoing treatment at Queensland Children's Hospital since a terrible horseriding accident in late November last year left him fighting for his life.

Costa Berries Walkamin WHS adviser Carolyn Tomerini said a member of their Costa Coyotes wheelbarrow race team was a friend of the family.

"We've managed to raise $7500 so far from our local suppliers and sponsors, who have all been really supportive," she said.

"We're hoping to reach $9000 before the race starts, so we're well on the way."

Joey's mother Sarah-Jane Mohammed said she was thrilled at the level of generosity from the Costa Group.

"They've sunk thousands of dollars into it already and they don't even know him," she said.

Ms Mohammed said Joey had been involved in some fundraising of his own at the Queensland Children's Hospital rehabilitation ward, with a recent bake sale organised by one of the nurses raising $1219.05 for Drought Angels.

"Joey won the 'Champion Junior Cattle Exhibitor' at the Innisfail Show last year and donated his prize money to the Drought Angels and went on to have sausage sizzles and 'Dress Like a Farmer Day' at his school," she said.

"He passed around the hat at the Innisfail Cattle Sale and raffled a watch donated by the Atherton Showcase Jewellers, with the takings tipping him over the $4000 mark."

The Great Wheelbarrow Race from Mareeba to Chillagoe runs over 140km from May 17-19 this year. Last year $110,000 was raised.

Go to https://www.greatwheelbarrowrace.com/ to register or find out more.