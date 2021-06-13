Cost to tear down derelict transit centre a mystery

THE state government says it won’t know much it will cost to tear down the derelict Ipswich Transit Centre until demolition works are completed.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will put the abandoned site up for sale later this year after other government agencies decided against acquiring the land in the heart of the CBD.

Demolition works are expected to be finished by the end of June.

The Ipswich Transit Centre was flooded in 2011.

The transit centre building is set to go but the bridge and retaining wall which supports the Mansfield Place ramp will remain.

The department said that “existing site constraints, topography, easements, existing built form, adjacent roads, site access, proximity to David Trumpy Bridge and the site being traversed by Mansfield Place”, limited viable redevelopment options and the land will now be reconfigured into one freehold lot.

The centre has been abandoned since it was inundated in the 2011 floods and, although flood prone, the site is in a prime location in the CBD with Ipswich City Council spending $246 million on its ongoing redevelopment of the city centre.

It is understood demolishing the facility was ruled out in prior discussions due to the huge cost involved on top of then redeveloping the site for a new use, but that was before the decision was made to put it back on the market.

“I know the community has been keen for something to be done with the site and I’m excited to see what will now become of it,” Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said.

“TMR has carefully evaluated the site considerations and property constraints.”

A department spokesperson said the “final cost of the demolition works and any remedial works will not be known until all works are completed”.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the transit centre has been an “eyesore” for visitors and businesses in the CBD since the 2011 floods.

She wanted the community to be able to have their say on what came next.

“Council welcomes the state government taking action on the site,” she said.

“The community has invested $246 million in the CBD redevelopment and the community would love to see the site remediated to complement our growing and vibrant city.

“It is important for the state government to consider the central location of the site and to actively ensure the decisions they make lead to a positive outcome for the Ipswich community.

“Although the site is a state responsibility, council has received many good ideas from residents on the future of the transit centre – from making it a community garden, transforming it into a creative precinct or a veterans’ recovery centre, or restoring it into a transit centre once again.

“Council is committed to working closely with the state government on the future of the Ipswich Transit Centre and would like to see community be able to have a say on the future of the site.”

