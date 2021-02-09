Cost saving plan turns to dust

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

This is a memory from my childhood.

It is not a memory about a dairy cow as in "Grasping at seaweed" by Desmond Bellamy from PETA Australia (Letters to the Editor, QT, 1/02/21) but one a little in the same vein.

My mother (may God rest her soul) was from grazier stock (sheep) from Emu Plains, Yeppoon. Now Desmond Bellamy seems to be maligning "livestock" producers. So maybe this story from "way back" (from my oral tradition) may be still useful for educational reasons.

I remember it as "Bob Farr's horse." Now Bob Farr was an intelligent bloke. Probably some may say a little like Desmond here. Now this horse ate him out of house and home. He decided for the good of the environment, no doubt (very noble that it was not for fiscal reasons), that he would wean his horse off the costly grain that it was eating. So each day he would gradually increase the amount of sawdust into the feed in the same amount of grain that he decreased from the horse's feed.

Now this went on for a long, long time. He was sure he was succeeding. This livestock owner was getting gleeful. Success was in his sights. But what do you think happened when all the feed was just sawdust? THAT STUPID NAG JUST WENT AND DIED ON HIM!

Desmond, just think what would happen if the toxic dairy industry was closed down. Just think what could be achieved.

Glenda Carroll

Bundamba