Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Cost saving plan turns to dust

9th Feb 2021 1:48 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

This is a memory from my childhood.

 

It is not a memory about a dairy cow as in "Grasping at seaweed" by Desmond Bellamy from PETA Australia (Letters to the Editor, QT, 1/02/21) but one a little in the same vein.

 

My mother (may God rest her soul) was from grazier stock (sheep) from Emu Plains, Yeppoon. Now Desmond Bellamy seems to be maligning "livestock" producers. So maybe this story from "way back" (from my oral tradition) may be still useful for educational reasons.

 

I remember it as "Bob Farr's horse." Now Bob Farr was an intelligent bloke. Probably some may say a little like Desmond here. Now this horse ate him out of house and home. He decided for the good of the environment, no doubt (very noble that it was not for fiscal reasons), that he would wean his horse off the costly grain that it was eating. So each day he would gradually increase the amount of sawdust into the feed in the same amount of grain that he decreased from the horse's feed.

 

Now this went on for a long, long time. He was sure he was succeeding. This livestock owner was getting gleeful. Success was in his sights. But what do you think happened when all the feed was just sawdust? THAT STUPID NAG JUST WENT AND DIED ON HIM!

 

Desmond, just think what would happen if the toxic dairy industry was closed down. Just think what could be achieved.

 

Glenda Carroll

Bundamba

letters to the editor livestock peta australia
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal for witnesses to shocking collision

        Premium Content Police appeal for witnesses to shocking collision

        News A woman was left seriously injured after her vehicle collided with a prime mover at the weekend

        Dad faces deportation over car purchase gone wrong

        Premium Content Dad faces deportation over car purchase gone wrong

        News A dispute over the purchase of a car triggered a frightening armed home invasion

        Offenders hit family business in ‘planned’ theft

        Premium Content Offenders hit family business in ‘planned’ theft

        Business A young Ipswich couple has lost an item of great sentimental value

        Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

        Premium Content Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

        Crime Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Lockyer Valley man located in South...

        • 9th Feb 2021 12:35 PM