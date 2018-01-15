Why Ipswich Art Awards is at risk of closure

UNCLEAR: Ipswich artist Kylie Stevens is a regular entrant into the Ipswich Art Awards that are at risk.

AN ANNUAL art awards event that has helped several Ipswich residents gain international recognition could be scrapped if a sponsor is not found.

For 17 years, the Ipswich Art Awards has been responsible for a number of local artists to develop a successful arts practice.

Many have gone on to have their work displayed at national and international galleries.

But Ipswich Art Awards convenor Wayne McDonnell said the event was struggling to find funding and continue.

"Whilst some of the funds required to run the show come from artist's entry fees, council and a few small business owners, it is slightly less than half the amount required to run the awards," he said.

"What the Ipswich Art Awards organisers need is for someone, a philanthropist to come forward with a proposal that will secure the awards for the next couple of years."

Mr McDonnell said Ipswich artists were disappointed the awards organisers were having difficulty funding this year's exhibition.

"Art is the heart and soul of a community and should be valued as such," he said.

Mr McDonnell said people did not realise the funding needed to stage the Ipswich Art Awards each year.

He said expenses included hiring the display boards and lighting, the hire of the venue and cost of developing and delivering the entry material.

"We do try to ensure that where possible we use local businesses for all our requirements," he said.

"We have, in the past, provided funds to local community and charity groups who help staff the show with volunteers."

Every entry in the Ipswich Art Awards, providing it meets guidelines and regardless of the ability of the artists, is judged and hung for public viewing.

Mr McDonnell said other events often charged entry fees but did not guarantee acceptance of an entry.

"Over the past two years one quarter of the works on display in the Ipswich Art Awards were sold," he said.

He said about 200 tickets were sold to the awards' opening night each year.

"Given the enormous amount of patron support the awards receives it is inconceivable that no one is willing to help ensure that the awards continue," he said.

People who can assist or want more information should call Mr McDonnell on 0412160645.