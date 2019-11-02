Cost of Ipswich City Council clean-out revealed

IPSWICH City Council's annual report has revealed the costs of its Interim Administrator and the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

The annual report shows for 2018-19 Interim Administrator Chemello and the IMC actual payments in the year totalled $1,536,568.

Mr Chemello and the committee started their roles with council in August 2018 and were employed for 10 months of the 2018-19 financial year.

Mr Chemello's role through to June 2019 totalled $386,762, however council didn't provide further details about the administrator's full remuneration package.

In a statement, an Ipswich City Council spokesman said the state government sends a monthly invoice to council to cover the costs.

"It was a state government decision to employ the expertise required to manage governance shortfalls as identified by the CCC,” the statement read.

"Prior to his secondment to Ipswich City Council, Mr Chemello was General Manager of Economic Development Queensland.

"The terms of engagement of Mr Chemello and the five Interim Management Committee members are contractual arrangements between the state government and those individuals, not the council.

"However, the interim administration arrangements under the Local Government Act mean that council is obligated to meet the costs of the Interim Administrator and the IMC, as invoiced monthly by the state government.

"The state government committed to council that the costs of Mr Chemello and the IMC would actually be less than the cost of the former mayor and councillors. This is the case.

"The annualised cost, including superannuation, if there had been a mayor and councillors in place for the full 2018-19 year would have been $1,584,640.

"This does not include the additional operating cost savings to ratepayers of councillor vehicles and from closing the former 10 divisional offices, being an estimated $2 million per year.

"IMC members are all part time and that, due to the intense reform program embarked upon, their workload for the initial 10 months of August 2018 to June 2019 was substantially higher than in the more recent months, and this will be clearly evident in the 2019-20 annual report.”

The previous council annual report revealed former mayor Andrew Antoniolli's total remuneration package totalled $204,674.

Other councillors earned anywhere between $90,000 to $151,000.

The 2018-19 annual report also revealed the total of the remuneration packages payable to council's senior management as at 30 June 2019 equated to $2,272,102.

Nine senior contract employees with a total remuneration package in the range of $250,000 - $350,000, the full costs including super, vehicle expenses and other benefits.

One senior contract employee with a total remuneration package in the range of $450,000 - $550,000

"The CEO's remuneration package reflects industry benchmarking for CEOs of comparable major urbanised local governments in south-east Queensland.”