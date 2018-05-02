Menu
Crime

Second Ipswich council figure charged today

2nd May 2018 4:54 PM

A SECOND Ipswich identity was charged by the state's corruption watchdog today. 

The Crime and Corruption Commission also charged former Works Parks and Recreation Chief Operating Officer Craig Maudsley with another count of misconduct.

The 54-year-old Yamanto man was served a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 21.

"As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further," the statement said.

In an unrelated matter, Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was today charged with fraud related offences.

He was charged at the Ipswich City Watch-house with seven counts of fraud contrary to section 408C(1) (a) (i) of the criminal code.

The CCC will allege Antoniolli utilised Ipswich City Council funds for his own use to purchase auction items from charitable organisations between 26 October 2011 and 20 May 2017.

He was bailed and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 16.

Former Ipswich City Council Chief Operating Officer of works, parks and recreation, Craig Maudsley, arrives at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Maudsley is facing a charge of misconduct in public office following a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation.
Former Ipswich City Council Chief Operating Officer of works, parks and recreation, Craig Maudsley, arrives at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Maudsley is facing a charge of misconduct in public office following a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation. AAP Image/Darren England

