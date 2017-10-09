33°
News

Corruption cases to be heard again before New Year

Ipswich City Council contractor Wayne Francis Innes, from an earlier court appearance.
Ipswich City Council contractor Wayne Francis Innes, from an earlier court appearance. Picture: AAP/Sarah Motherwell
John Weekes
by

TWO Ipswich men arrested after corruption watchdog investigations will have their cases heard in court again before Christmas .

Ipswich City Council contractor Wayne Francis Innes, 57, was charged with official corruption last month.

He and 35-year-old lawyer Cameron McKenzie both had mentions at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Innes's case will be heard again on November 27.

He faced charges including fraud and forgery, and was on bail.

Mr McKenzie's next hearing is on October 30.

He was granted bail after being charged with extortion in July.

Both were charged as a result of Crime and Corruption Commission investigations.

-NewsRegional

Topics:  brisbane magistrates court cameron mckenzie crime and corruption commission ipswich wayne francis innes

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Police identify Plainland crash victim, appeal for witnesses

Police identify Plainland crash victim, appeal for witnesses

POLICE are attempting to piece together events that saw a 33-year-old mother die on the Warrego Highway last week.

Corruption fighter plans to unseat Deputy Premier

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad will challenged for her inner Brisbane seat by anti-corruption activist and academic Dr Cameron Murray.

Academic's plan to break "systemic" cycle of corruption

'New ideas of what it means to live': Abstract view of the world

Clouds by Jack Horne.

Talented artists' work auctioned off

'A life-changing moment': Teacher to be a voice for Ipswich

SWEET VICTORY: Dave Martin and his supporters at his Division 7 after party.

"I am looking forward to keeping Andrew Antoniolli accountable"

Local Partners