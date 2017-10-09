Corruption cases to be heard again before New Year

Ipswich City Council contractor Wayne Francis Innes, from an earlier court appearance.

TWO Ipswich men arrested after corruption watchdog investigations will have their cases heard in court again before Christmas .

Ipswich City Council contractor Wayne Francis Innes, 57, was charged with official corruption last month.

He and 35-year-old lawyer Cameron McKenzie both had mentions at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Innes's case will be heard again on November 27.

He faced charges including fraud and forgery, and was on bail.

Mr McKenzie's next hearing is on October 30.

He was granted bail after being charged with extortion in July.

Both were charged as a result of Crime and Corruption Commission investigations.

-NewsRegional