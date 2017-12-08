Corruption accused still on council company boards

Suspended Ipswich council officials, CEO Jim Lindsay (pictured) and Craig Maudsley, are still directors on council-owned company boards.

TWO suspended council officials embroiled in a corruption investigation are still directors on the council's company boards.

Months after two top Ipswich City Council officials, former CEO Jim Lindsay and former chief operating officer Craig Maudsley, were charged by the state's corruption watchdog, the pair continue to hold influential board positions on the controversial council-owned companies.

Former CEO Jim Lindsay is a director on all four company boards.

Former chief operating officer Craig Maudsley continues to hold the position of company secretary on the Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Ltd board.

Both men have been suspended from duties after being charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission but are still receiving their full salary.

Board positions on the council companies do not pay remuneration and it is Ipswich City Council, as the controlling shareholder, that appoints the directors.

Ipswich City Council confirmed neither of the men had resigned from their board positions.

A spokesperson said Mr Lindsay and Mr Maudsley had not been involved in any decisions and that the boards can function without input from all directors.

After Paul Pisasale resigned in June, he stepped down as a director from all four companies just two weeks later.

The timing coincides with when Mr Pisasale was first charged by the CCC on June 20.

The embattled former mayor is now fighting a host of charges including fraud, attempt to pervert justice, official corruption, perjury and misconduct in public office.

New mayor Andrew Antoniolli has vowed to close three of the four companies, following an independent review which is under way now.

The council intends to have the companies, except Ipswich City Properties which is carrying out the CBD redevelopment, wound up by June next year.

Mr Lindsay is facing three charges; one count of official corruption, one count of Disobedience to Statute Law and, a charge laid in late September of disclosing a confidential document.

Mr Maudsley has been charged with misconduct in public office over his alleged abuse of power to dishonestly gain a benefit for a former Ipswich council contractor.

Mr Lindsay and Mr Maudsley have indicated they intend to fight the charges, although neither has entered a plea.

Mr Maudsley's matter is due back in Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 18.

Mr Lindsay's matter is due back on January 8.