Corrective services worker tests positive for COVID-19

ALL prisons in south east Queensland are in lockdown after a Queensland Corrective Services employee in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19.

The Forest Lakes man, who works as a trainer at the Queensland Corrective Services Academy in Wacol, is one of two new cases in the state.

It is likely linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster but that has yet to be confirmed.

All residents of the youth centre have now been tested with no positive results returned.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities are still waiting on a “few results” for staff members.

“We hope to have those finalised by (Friday),” she said.

The other new case is a Cairns resident who returned from Papua New Guinea but they are in hotel quarantine.

QCS commissioner Peter Martin said he received news the experienced staff member tested positive late Wednesday afternoon.

He had a sore throat on Friday afternoon and went home, developing further symptoms over the weekend.

Mr Martin said the man had not been working in prisons but had been in close contact with the 14 recruits he was training and 11 colleagues.

All have been tested and are in isolation.

Prisons have been put into stage 4 lockdown to “significantly” limit any “unnecessary” movement in and out of facilities, Mr Martin confirmed.

More than 19,700 tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours.

There are now 17 active cases in Queensland.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said a final genome sequencing report about the first case in the cluster did not definitively link it to an earlier cluster in Logan.

“It suggests they are linked,” she said.

“I can’t say they’re not (linked).

“That’s where we’ll have to leave that one.”

Dr Young said as the new case lives in Forest Lake and works in Wacol, it is highly likely it will be the 12th case in the youth detention centre cluster.

“We know we’ve had virus in both those locations,” she said.

