Three prison officers sustained injuries and one was spat on during an incident at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)
News

Correctional officers allegedly assaulted and spat on

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
25th Nov 2019 5:13 PM
THREE prison officers have sustained injuries during an incident at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre today.

Queensland Corrective Services said officers were restraining a prisoner that was non-compliant and acting in an aggressive manner. As the prisoner was being restrained by officers, he spat on one of them.

The prisoner was being escorted to the Detention Unit when he became non-compliant again and two officers suffered injuries while attempting to restrain him.

One sustained a sore back and the other had grazes to his knee and elbow.

All three officers were assessed at the medical centre.

Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

“Every day our officers interact with the most challenging and complex people in our society,” QCS said.

“Officer safety is Queensland Corrective Services’ absolute priority. Every officer deserves to go home safely at the end of shift.

“People who have been removed from society for violent or anti-social behaviour sometimes display that same behaviour in a prison environment, despite the best efforts of our officers to de-escalate situations.

“When an officer is injured on duty, QCS is committed to supporting the officer and their family while they recover.”

correctional officers prison officers queensland correctional services
Ipswich Queensland Times

