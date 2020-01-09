Corporate sponsors clamber for best chaser

GREYHOUND RACING: Corporate Dollars Series kicked off with a bang last Saturday night with four thrilling heats producing a bumper field of eight dogs for this week’s final.

Each greyhound has been randomly drawn to one of eight club sponsors with the winner to receive naming right on the winning post for the year, a huge prize considering there are over 150 meetings scheduled for 2020.

Favourite punters had their hearts in their mouths in Heat One with Ipswich Futurity winner Velocity Bettina coming from the clouds to get up for Kev Ellis.

A notoriously bad starter from wide draws the bitch found herself posted in the back half of the field and off the track at the first turn but drew on recent 600 metre pedigree to power to the line to get up by a nose.

Drawing box two for the final Velocity Bettina is the likely favourite having clocked a personal best of 30.13 off box one at Ipswich only .16 off Champagne Sally and Fernando Blasters joint track record.

On paper Velocity Bettina’s main two challengers are Capalaba president John Catton’s Lucky Hero and Tony Brett’s Valentino Fox who were both impressive heat winners also coming from off the pace.

Formerly trained by John Finn in New South Wales Lucky Hero was having his first start for Catton and despite strong support backed into $3 punters could be forgiven for tearing up their tickets as he stood in the boxes.

The dog was coming of back to back 618 metre wins at Richmond and drew on his staying prowess and box one draw to somehow nab Master Douglas on the line.

If he leaves better this week he looks the strongest dog home but will have to do it tough from box five.

While not as eye catching as the aforementioned heat winners Valentino Fox’s win for Tony Brett was full of merit.

Known up to this point in his career and a sub twenty-five second dog over the 431 metres at Ipswich the dog put in a huge run from fourth down the back to win only his second race over the 520-metre trip.

Drawn box eight this Saturday if the dog can return to his best box manners and cross the field he looks to have the strength to run out a strong 520 metres.

Star Potential for Sassy Saskia

Nicole Connell’s Sassy Saskia made it two from two winning the first over the 431 metres at Ipswich last Saturday night.

The bitch looked a good thing after a debut 25.18 win at the track and despite only running 25.5 was far too good for her competition.

She now steps up to grade five company in race six on Thursday the 9th’s card where she comes out of box six.

The greyhound has shown brilliant early dash, Connell has her pegged as a 520-metre chaser so look for her over the longer trip soon.

Local Owns Lowest Time

The run of the night last Saturday came from the Andrew Monaghan trained Peter O’Reilly owned Blue Jillem who put his race to bed early finishing in a rapid 25.07 in the Grade five 431 metres.

O’Reilly a board member at the club is based at the nearby Yamanto and is mostly known for his own training successes but has enjoyed taking the back seat as an owner for Northern Rivers trainer Andrew Monaghan.

Three years of age on the 12th of January Blue Jillem has been a stalwart for the team racking up sixty starts for fourteen wins, twenty-one minor placings and over $25,000 in prize money.

It was only the dogs second run back from a spell, look for further improvement in upcoming races.

One for the Black book

Barry Kitchener trains for the Pound Lika Hound Syndicate, the pair recently teaming up for Group Two success with Zipping Cosmo winning the Queensland Futurity.

The syndicate was quick to reinvest purchasing Zipping Blondie, Kitchener openly admitting the dog had ability but along way to go.

The dog scored an unbelievable last to first victory over the 520 metres two starts ago and almost repeated over the 630 metres on Saturday night coming from the clouds to finish one length off first.

The dog is admittedly a work in progress but looks ideally suited to the 0-3 restricted win 630 metre races on each Saturday’s card.

Certification Seeks Success

A notice to all stakeholders Friday the 10th’s meet has been transferred to Thursday the 9th on account of the running of the Group One Gold Bullion on Friday night at Albion Park.

A clear standout on Thursday’s card comes in the Mix 4/5 with Greg Stella’s Dave Brett Memorial winner Certification looking hard to beat from box five.

The dog has speed to burn and has been racing top company at Albion Park, he has three wins from four starts at the track and trip and will likely improve this record.