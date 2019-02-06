Subbies lured into $80m bogus deals

POLICE will not lay charges over the failure of three major Queensland construction companies, involving losses of $80m, finding there was a lack of sufficient evidence for it to proceed.

Unpaid creditors have called on the state's Financial and Cyber Crime Group (FCCG) to revisit those complaints in light of a damning pre-Christmas judgment by Justice Roger Derrington in the Federal Court of Brisbane involving one of the companies, Walton Construction, which left debts of $30m in this state.

Creditors allege construction company directors, aided by secured creditors like banks, were being allowed to trade while insolvent and to engage subcontractors to supply labour and materials for which they would never be paid.

But the FCCG has dismissed calls by subcontractors for directors of some failed companies and others to be investigated.

A series of complaints dating back to 2016 made about the collapse of Walton, JM Kelly Project Builders and JM Kelly Builders have all been found by Queensland Police to lack sufficient evidence to support further investigation.

Complainants had provided police with documentation and email trails to support their claims.

Those complaints have been passed on by the FCCG to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission without any of the complainants being interviewed.

A spokesperson for Police Minister Mark Ryan defended the FCCG's ability to tackle the issue, saying "the Police Commissioner advises that the Financial and Cyber Crime Group has the resources and personnel to fulfil all its duties".

Meanwhile, the Premier's office said 10 individuals in the industry had been charged with 56 fraud-related offences by the Queensland Police Service in the past 12 months.

But it's understood none of those related to major Queensland companies leaving subbies unpaid.

In December, Justice Derrington found arrangements between Walton director Craig Walton and business advisor Mawson with the full knowledge of the National Australia Bank "were directed to the purposes of extricating the NAB and relieving Mr Walton and his associated companies from potential liability under guarantees to the NAB".

Walton traded while insolvent between April and October 2013, during which time the bank recovered $15.9m in exposure to the builder.

During the period of insolvency, before its planned liquidation, secured creditor debt went down while unsecured debt rose from the $26.2 million showing on the company's books at March 2013, to around $90m impacting more than 1300 subcontractors

More than 600 Queensland subcontractors and suppliers were ultimately left unpaid $23.6 million.

A letter from the crime unit to Subcontractors Alliance head Les Williams said his issues predominantly concerned breaches of solvency obligations, which was conduct under the Corporations Act 2001 and alleged illegal phoenix activity and had been referred to the ASIC Commissioner.

Since the carefully planned insolvency of Walton Construction Queensland in October 2013, about 50 Queensland construction companies have become insolvent with losses totalling about $500 million.

Mr Williams said about 7000 unsecured small business creditors had been impacted.

In all three matters, liquidators found the companies continued to trade while insolvent for considerable periods.

When a company becomes insolvent, unable to pay its debts as and when they become due, company law requires that it be wound up.

If instead it could be found directors continued to trade their business in the process induced others to provide materials and work for which they knew they would not be paid, charges could potentially be laid.

A barrister said such prosecutions were big cases that cost from $1m to $3m to take to trial.

Wayne Harris, the central Queensland manager of electrical company JPG Projects, said he first raised complaints with Queensland Police in 2016 about JM Kelly Project Builders and a detective constable was assigned to investigate.

"She said they had considered it and had a direction to head in," Mr Harris said.

"But she then came back and said there was insufficient evidence to pursue further.

"It never seemed to be going anywhere."

When the Queensland Government transferred contracts held by the failed JM Kelly Project Builders to JM Kelly Builders, operating from the same North Rockhampton premises and with the same management, Mr Harris said the same problems emerged.

"We made a complaint in relation to the Mackay Mater Hospital contract and I complained to the QBCC eight months in a row," he said.

"We were not being paid what was due under the contract.

"The QBCC would then issue a show cause notice and they would pay it then.

"All the payment certificates were made out to the correct date, they just didn't send them. "They would back date the cheques and put them in a drawer."

Following the liquidation of JM Kelly Builders in November, Derrick Vickers, of Pricewaterhouse Coopers Australia, told the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin he had filed an official complaint with the QPS.

He had found 78 statutory declarations had been signed, predominantly by the director, that suggested creditors and employee entitlements had been paid, which didn't match up with its proof of debt.

"We've provided them with the documentation to support our assertions, it's now a police investigation, and we've also notified the ATO of the unpaid superannuation."

John Murphy was appointed director of JM Kelly Builders on June 27, 2016.

He declined to respond to questions.

Former director Geoff Murphy, who in 2016 was excluded by the QBCC from being a person of influence in the building industry for three years, said "payments to subcontractors and suppliers were always made in accordance with conditions of contract or with agreed negotiated amendments to terms".

He said directors and shareholders of Project Builders had undertaken to pay all genuine creditors.

"The amount has been reduced to about $0.9m outstanding including JPG Electrical and T Wrafter and Sons.

"Unfortunately funds to continue to pay down that debt were required to pay legal costs in defending the QBCC action against John Murphy.

"JPG agreed to a negotiated payment schedule and then shortly after withdrew and decided to take other action which was their right.

"That conscience decision to take that path meant that he did not get paid."

Mr Harris said John Murphy had attempted to have him agree to 60-day terms which he had refused.

"I said no," he said. "Why would I give a company that doesn't pay 60-day terms.

"There were no contractual issues. We had payment certificates from JM Kelly."