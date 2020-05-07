Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Location change to next coronavirus testing centre

Laura Thomas
7th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CORONAVIRUS testing centre destined for Proserpine will instead be set up in Bowen.

BHP announced last month that testing clinics would be opened in Proserpine and Moranbah under the mining giant's Vital Resources Fund.

However, a spokesman from BHP confirmed the clinic flagged for Proserpine would be relocated to Bowen.

The spokesman did not provide a reason for the move or an exact location of the Bowen clinic.

However, he said that despite the change in location the timeline for the clinic would remain the same with an expected opening in early June.

BHP allocated $7.6 million to the clinics, which will allow them to operate for six months with further funding to be considered if needed.

The service, managed by Vanguard Health, will allow patients to be tested for COVID-19 after presenting clear symptoms of the virus or following high-risk interaction.

More Stories

bhp coronavirus testing coronaviruswhitsundays testing clinic vital resources fund
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for woman who had ‘heart of gold’

        premium_icon Tributes flow for woman who had ‘heart of gold’

        News Family and friends of a Kingsthorpe woman who died in a crash at the weekend have shared their fondest memories.

        Rural pollies urge council not to forget country areas

        premium_icon Rural pollies urge council not to forget country areas

        Council News 'The very least you should expect is to have your council road maintained'.

        Driver cops hefty fine for evading police

        premium_icon Driver cops hefty fine for evading police

        News A driver has been fined $7500 for evading police and other driving offences.

        Possible thunderstorm could put dampener on sunny days

        premium_icon Possible thunderstorm could put dampener on sunny days

        News The mercury is set to hover between the mid to high 20s for the remainder of the...