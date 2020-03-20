Coronavirus spoils IWMCA finals

WHIPPED: Jarrid Greisbach whips one off the pads during the Audrey Baxter Plate T20 final.

WHIPPED: Jarrid Greisbach whips one off the pads during the Audrey Baxter Plate T20 final.

CRICKET: Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association lower grade cricket premiers have been crowned after the finals were abandoned due to the onset of coronavirus.

While not the ideal culmination, the decision to award the championships to the top-ranked finalists in every age group has proven auspicious for the Laidley Blue Dogs, with the powerhouse named premiers in first, second and third grade. Bundamba Strollers claimed fourth grade. Laidley picked up another trophy in the level four (U17) competition. The joint Ipswich/Logan level three (U15) A and B were won by Logan-based outfits.

Level two A (U13) was shared between the Mount Crosby Thunder and Northsiders. Centrals took out level two B (U13) and the Mount Crosby Thunderbolts and Thunderstorm made absolutely certain their club secured the level two C (U13) trophy.

While IWMCA president Mike Stoodley conceded it was upsetting for players to miss out on the season-defining matches after putting in such a huge effort, he urged players to remember the good times enjoyed with mates on and off the paddock.

“For a lot of players those games would have been the highlights of their careers to date,” he said. “And it is an awesome time of year to play.

“The weather is better and the grounds are looking a picture after the rain.

“It goes without saying that the players are all disappointed but we really didn’t have much choice. People don’t play cricket to play finals. They play to enjoy playing with their mates and the company of others.

“They all have a beer after the game and I’m sure the players got a lot out of their cricket this season.

“While it is a disappointing end, don’t forget the many personal and team highlights. And hopefully teams are looking to build and continue their good form into next season.”

Stoodley said Cricket Australia’s directive had been clear and the IWMCA did not want a single virus transmission as a result of its competitions.

He said the association also did not want typically healthy people such as its players to fall ill and use valuable resources that could otherwise help the vulnerable.

Stoodley said both junior and senior seasons had been successful. While some lower grade senior teams, including Brothers and Fassifern, struggled for numbers at times, there were less forfeits than previous years and Stoodley said both clubs were looking positively to the future.

In an encouraging sign for the grassroots game, junior participation rates are on the rise. In another coup, Strollers re-entered the fold, tasting fourth grade glory on the comeback trail.

Next season, the Mount Crosby Thunder will be back in action in first grade.

Stoodley said the return of both clubs was great for the competition and he expected the Thunder to be competitive after nurturing a promising batch of juniors.

In senior representative cricket, Ipswich won the Webb Shield for the second year in a row but lost the final of the Plunkett Cup to Warehouse.

Prior to the successive Webb Shield victories, Ipswich had not prevailed in the competition since 2008.

