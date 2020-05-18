Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

COVID-19: Region records first new case in more than a month

Lachlan Mcivor
18th May 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first new case of novel coronavirus in the West Moreton region in more than a month has been confirmed overnight.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the local case related to a woman who had recently returned from overseas.

It was one of two new cases across Queensland with the other in the Metro South Health boundaries.

"That is considered the most likely source of infection although we'll continue to investigate that," he said.

"That means that of all of the cases reported in the last week, all bar one were acquired overseas."

That outlier was the Rockhampton nurse who tested positive on Friday.

Mr Miles said a further 1534 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

West Moreton has now recorded 38 total cases, with 1057 total in Queensland.

There are 13 active cases across the state, with four people receiving treatment in hospital and one being treated in ICU.

It is the first new case in the West Moreton region since the last patient was diagnosed on April 1.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirusipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in serious condition after vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Woman in serious condition after vehicle rollover

        Crime There have been three incidents in the Ipswich region, with one requiring a helicopter to attend.

        NAME AND SHAME: 8 drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 8 drink and drug drivers face court

        News Imported beer gets drink driver in trouble

        ‘What went wrong’: New cases as aged care probe launched

        ‘What went wrong’: New cases as aged care probe launched

        News Health authorities provide latest on Queensland’s coronavirus cases

        Cops unsure why this certain type of crime has dropped

        premium_icon Cops unsure why this certain type of crime has dropped

        Crime Somerset cops report one strange crime has disappeared from the radar this year.