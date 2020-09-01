Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Residents in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are ‘absolutely’ fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.
Residents in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are ‘absolutely’ fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.
Politics

‘Coronavirus refugees’ fleeing to the NT from other states

by MADURA MCCORMACK, Political Reporter
1st Sep 2020 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in pandemic-ravaged jurisdictions are "absolutely" fleeing to the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner has said.

Mr Gunner, in one of his first press conferences since the election, said he'd been briefing his National Cabinet colleagues about "coronavirus refugees", or residents that are fleeing from interstate to live in the pandemic-free Territory.

"We're obviously talking to people as they come in to our Howard Springs (mandatory quarantine) facility," he said.

letterspromo

Mr Gunner, sharing an anecdote from polling day, said he had met a former Territory teacher who had returned.

She revealed, as she was praising the facilities at Howard Springs, that she was in fact a teacher in Victoria and since all teaching was happening online, she opted to move to the Territory since she'd be freer to move around and it would not impact her day-to-day work.

"So, sorry (Victorian Premier) Dan (Andrews), we're taking your Victorians," Mr Gunner said.

"This is a much better place to live.

"I gave her some laksa instructions and she's all over it, they're here to stay."

madura.mccormack@news.com.au

    

 

Originally published as 'Coronavirus refugees' fleeing to the NT from southern states

coronavirus northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where Queensland’s COVID cases live

        Premium Content Where Queensland’s COVID cases live

        Health As the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Queensland, we reveal where each case is located. SEE THE LIST

        Jail Riots: Fires have been started, buildings trashed

        Premium Content Jail Riots: Fires have been started, buildings trashed

        News Prisoners in stage four lockdown after riot breaks out

        Big thunderstorms to sweep region this spring

        Premium Content Big thunderstorms to sweep region this spring

        News Drought-stricken farmers have welcomed the news after climate modelling revealed a...

        Telstra tower to improve 4G planned for growing area

        Premium Content Telstra tower to improve 4G planned for growing area

        Council News The telco is planning on building a new telecommunications facility to improve 4G...