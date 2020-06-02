Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Coronavirus recovery, and why cautious approach is best

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEEDLESS to say that events of the past few months have forced many of us to reflect on the good things in our lives we often take for granted.

The simple act of going down to the pub on a Saturday afternoon with your mates wouldn't usually make the news but in these strange times, you'll be one of a lucky few if you can get yourself a spot this weekend.

The tight restrictions that remain over our lives will make it extremely difficult for pub and club owners to operate in these early stages of what we hope will be a full recovery from the coronavirus shutdown.

These restrictions won't last forever, still - understandably - not everyone agrees with the cautious approach being taken.

Then again, not everyone has to answer to the fallout if something goes horribly wrong.

You can bet that if there was to be a second outbreak of the virus, people would be pointing the finger back at the State Government for not doing enough.

Like most people, I don't have the answers but what I do realise is that a cautious approach is what got us to a stage where we can at least talk about getting back to something resembling normal life without having buried thousands of our people.

Now there's something else we can at least be thankful for.

coronavirusipswich coronavirus restrictions easing ipswich pubs opinion piece
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Generous to a fault’: Steve McMeniman remembered

        premium_icon ‘Generous to a fault’: Steve McMeniman remembered

        News It wasn’t easy for Two Butchers staff to return to work on Sunday but it’s something Steve would have wanted.

        HEARTBREAKING: Dumped kittens left to fend for themselves

        premium_icon HEARTBREAKING: Dumped kittens left to fend for themselves

        Pets & Animals Kittens too young to walk have been found dumped in Lockyer towns

        IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Child steal accused refused bail

        premium_icon Child steal accused refused bail

        News The man is alleged to have taken the children from a suburban park.