Coronavirus recovery, and why cautious approach is best

NEEDLESS to say that events of the past few months have forced many of us to reflect on the good things in our lives we often take for granted.

The simple act of going down to the pub on a Saturday afternoon with your mates wouldn't usually make the news but in these strange times, you'll be one of a lucky few if you can get yourself a spot this weekend.

The tight restrictions that remain over our lives will make it extremely difficult for pub and club owners to operate in these early stages of what we hope will be a full recovery from the coronavirus shutdown.

These restrictions won't last forever, still - understandably - not everyone agrees with the cautious approach being taken.

Then again, not everyone has to answer to the fallout if something goes horribly wrong.

You can bet that if there was to be a second outbreak of the virus, people would be pointing the finger back at the State Government for not doing enough.

Like most people, I don't have the answers but what I do realise is that a cautious approach is what got us to a stage where we can at least talk about getting back to something resembling normal life without having buried thousands of our people.

Now there's something else we can at least be thankful for.