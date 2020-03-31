Menu
Health

Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

Mark Furler
by
31st Mar 2020 12:22 PM

 

MORE than 40,000 people have been told to quarantine in Queensland since the outbreak of the coronavirus which has now soared to almost 750 confirmed cases.

In the past 24 hours, there have been another 55 positives tests while 65 of the total cases are in hospital, seven in intensive care.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced law enforcement agencies will be used to bolster contact tracing of people who have gone into quarantine or isolation.

Along with the Gold Coast and Brisbane, Toowoomba and the Darling Downs is emerging as a new virus hotspot.

In the past 24 hours there was a 16 per cent increase in cases in Toowoomba.

Two new cases have been recorded in as many days on the Sunshine Coast with the total now standing at 71, still the highest tally outside of Brisbane or the Gold Coast.

 Testing has now become more accessible on the Coast as a new drive-through clinic opens its bulk billing service to the public.

In the Ipswich region, there have now been 35 cases officially reported.

The lack of medical protection equipment looms large for some areas.

Strips of paper held together with rubber bands may be the only thing protecting frontline medical staff in Sarina if the national face masks shortage continues.

Meanwhile, Fraser Island - normally one of the most popular spots for the school holidays - has now been closed to all visitors.

Nationally, the death of an elderly man from COVID-19 in Tasmania takes Australia's coronavirus death toll to 19.

coronavirus ipswich mackay queensland sunshine coast tooowoomba
News Corp Australia

