Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that there were no new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland in the past 24 hours as she reveals a new website full of details about QLD cases will be launched today.



Up north, Cairns Hospital staff are being warned "60 times a day" to report illness and practice good hygiene as part of extreme measures to prevent further internal spread of COVID-19 following a suspect cluster of the disease.

A Queensland woman has taken to Facebook to try to offload 378 rolls of toilet paper she panic bought - but it doesn't look like she will have any takers anytime soon.

Meanwhile on the Sunshine Coast, devastated tourism operators can see the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel with the industry eyeing off July as a potential date when restrictions might be lifted.

A worker from an Aussie boutique has shared texts she received from her boss - including one where she called her "so blonde" - as disputes over the $1500 JobKeeper payment turn ugly.

Our national COVID-19 death toll has hit 74 with two more deaths confirmed this morning, both in NSW.

Two recovered coronavirus patients have shared their messages of gratitude to healthcare workers who took care of them as they battled the virus in Darwin. And they've dished on what its like to have the virus.

While a malaria medication touted by President Donald Trump as a "miracle drug" for curing COVID-19 showed no benefit, according to a US coronavirus study.

And automotive groups have called on police to be consistent when policing lockdown restrictions after reports of motorists being sent home while trying to access sales, servicing and repairs.



