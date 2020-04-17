Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

Queensland has recorded another single-digit rise in coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state total to 1007.

It comes as the State and Federal Governments start to focus on lifting social and economic restrictions.

Meanwhile, its been revealed that Queenslanders are less satisfied with their state government's handling of the coronavirus crisis than their interstate counterparts, including NSW, home of the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle

And as kids in Queensland wrap up their Easter holidays, home-school parents could be reported to police or Child Safety unless their kids email teachers every morning during the coronavirus crisis.

Australia has extraordinarily begun its 30-day coronavirus countdown after Scott Morrison for the first time outlined the path to winding back draconian economic and social restrictions.

A young Sunshine Coast woman stranded in Vietnam during the terrifying global pandemic is pleading for help to find a safe way home to Australia.

While in Central Queensland, a couple who have been stranded in Perth since their dream holiday cruise was wrecked by the pandemic look set to touch down in Queensland tomorrow.

And in Toowoomba mother who kicked and deliberately coughed on police officers while telling them she had the coronavirus has been handed a jail term.



Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton says the families of the 63 Australian coronavirus victims deserve answers from China, amid reports the virus escaped from a Wuhan lab.

A leading immunologist has suggested 135 rural areas in regional Australia with no coronavirus cases could safely have the lockdown lifted and return to normal life.

Around the world crack squads of scientists are working on 70 different potential vaccines for the coronavirus, with three already being fast-tracked. And Australia is adding to the brainpower.

And reports of Australians buying liquor in record amounts would lead you to think we're all hitting the bottle in a big way - but many are drinking less right now. Believe that if you will!



