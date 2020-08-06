Menu
A Regency Downs family is in quarantine after a father woke with flu-like symptoms on Sunday. Photo: File
Health

Lockyer family of six awaiting Covid-19 test results

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
6th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
A LOCKYER VALLEY family of six is in quarantine as they await results after they were tested for coronavirus.

The family, who lives in Regency Downs, have isolated in their home since Monday.

A father-of-three, who wishes to remain anonymous, woke with "flu-like" symptoms on Sunday morning.

When he woke up, he immediately realised he felt unwell and contacted a doctor straight away.

"I asked what the procedure was to go and get tested and they said to me that I'm to stay home until I can get a telephone interview from the doctor," the man said.

The next day, he was interviewed by telephone and received a referral as well as referrals for his three children, his son's partner and his partner to be tested.

"I sent my son in because he isn't crook like I am to pick up the referrals from the doctor at the counter," he said.

Visiting the testing clinic, the family underwent swab tests on Monday, and are waiting to hear the results.

"It wasn't bad, actually," the man said.

"I don't know why people are making out that it's so bad - all it is a little swab up your nose in each nostril and they pick up some germs on the back of your throat and that's it."

He said he had not visited any of the locations known coronavirus patients had been to.

"I'm just doing this to be extra careful," he said.

"We really don't want to spread this around the family and the workplace."

So far, none of the man's family members have displayed symptoms and the man has been making an effort to keep his distance.

"I've just been isolating myself in the bedroom," he said.

