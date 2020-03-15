Coronavirus hits home with confirmed cases in West Moreton

THE West Moreton Health region has recorded its first cases of coronavirus, with two people testing positive for the disease.

The Queensland Times understands two people, a 51-year-old male, and a 22 year-old female are in self-isolation outside of hospital.

This takes the state total to 61 cases of coronavirus, which includes three passengers from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

Queensland Health can confirm all cases remain isolated in appropriate accommodation to prevent the spread of coronavirus and all patients are currently stable.

Contact tracing is still underway for these new cases. Public Health Units have been able to confirm the majority have travelled overseas or have had exposure to a confirmed case. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

In a Facebook post, West Moreton Health said "testing for COVID-19 is only available for people who are feeling unwell and have travelled overseas in the past 14 days, or have had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19".

The Facebook post continued to say "if you haven't been overseas or been in contact with a confirmed case, you will not be tested for novel coronavirus because it is more likely you have another virus such as a cold or influenza.

"If you meet the criteria for testing, you should contact a doctor immediately. Before your appointment, please call ahead and advise of your symptoms and recent travel so they can prepare for your visit."

Queensland Health is advising people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell, avoid touching your face, nose and mouth, stay 1.5m away from people who are coughing and sneezing, cover your sneezes and coughs, and wash hands regularly.

Pictured in Sydney is Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressing the media about new restrictions and advice for Australians on how to deal with the spread of COVID-19. Picture: Richard Dobson

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced all schools and universities will remain open for now, but decisions surrounding coronavirus would be made on a day-to-day basis.

"When you take children out of schools and put them in the broader community, the ability for them to engage with others actually increases the risk," he said.

"The other issue is the disruption impact, and pull the availability of critical workers such as nurses and doctors and others who are essential in the community because they would have to remain home to look after their children.

"We are going to have to get used to some more changes in the way we live our lives over the next six months or so. There will be further intrusions and will be further restrictions on people's movements and their behaviour, but the point is you do it in a timely way, in a managed way, you do it in a careful way. Just because something is not necessary today doesn't mean it wont be necessary in three weeks from now or three months from now, just like something necessary today wasn't necessary two months ago.

Mr Morrison also implemented tougher border security rules which will see all travellers arriving in Australia from overseas by plane or ship, including returning Australians, self-isolate for 14 days.

Mr Morrison also announced a cruise ship ban would come into effect for an initial 30 days, measures which were part of the "targeted action phase".

"To help stay ahead of this curve. We will impose a universal compulsory self-isolation requirement on all international arrivals to Australia," he said.

"The Australian Government will ban cruise ships from foreign ports from arriving at Australian ports after an initial 30 days and that will go forward on a rolling basis."